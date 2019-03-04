|
Please join us Wednesday, April 3rd from 12:30 - 1:45 pm in ENGL 201 for our LSJE (Lit of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag Lunch. Our speakers include Dr. Marjean Purinton, whose talk is titled “British Romanticism and Social Justice: Law and Order,” and graduate student, Mitch Millam who will discuss "Dismantling Societal Conformity: Gender Fluidity and Identity Slippage in Shakespeare’s Comedies. "A Q & A follows the presentation, and all faculty, students, staff, and interested persons are welcome. A Q & A follows the presentation, and all faculty, students, staff, and interested persons are welcome.
3/29/2019
Cordelia Barrera
cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu
English
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Event Date: 4/3/2019
English Dept. Room 201
