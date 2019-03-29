The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) and the Dr. Kulkofsky Scholarship Committee would like to recognize the Texas Tech University undergraduate researcher selected as the 2019-2020 recipient of the Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Scholarship.

The scholarship was created in remembrance of Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky, an assistant professor of Human Development and Family Studies from 2007 until her passing in January 2011. The recipient will receive a $500 scholarship to assist with research efforts and will be recognized during the annual TTU Discoveries to Impact Week welcome on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the SUB Ballroom.

Congratulations to:

Callie DeWinne

Major: Kinesiology

Faculty Mentor: Dr. Jarrod Blinch, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology and Sports Management

About the Scholarship

Sarah Christine Kulkofsky, began working at Texas Tech University as an Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Studies in 2007. During her time at TTU she excelled in her position and received many accolades. "Dr.K," as students often referred to her, truly loved research and her students, and instilled her thirst for knowledge in them.

After Dr. Kulkofsky passed away on January 13, 2011 at the age of 30, a scholarship was established in her name.

To join in this effort or if you have any questions, please contact:





Texas Tech University

Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

806.742.1095

true@ttu.edu