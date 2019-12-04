The Reduced Shakespeare Company will perform in the 2018-19 Presidential Lecture & Performance Series. The company has performed off Broadway, at the White House, The Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center and London’s West End, and in Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Malta, Singapore and Bermuda.

“All 37 Plays in 97 Minutes! The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised],” the original and timeless classic from the company, is a fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s plays. The performance will combine Shakespeare’s renowned comedies, histories and tragedies into one wild excursion. This show is rated PG-13.

Tickets are $20 and are available through Select-A-Seat at (806) 770-2000 or go to the website https://www.ttu.edu/administration/president/lectureseries/. Texas Tech students are eligible to receive one free ticket with a valid student ID at the SUB info desk.

CONTACT: Jo Moore, director, Presidential Lecture & Performance Series, Office of the President, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-5261 or jo.moore@ttu.edu