The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research will host our annual Walk for Autism Awareness on April 28th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Join us as we walk to raise awareness of autism spectrum disorders while also celebrating the lives of individuals living with autism, their families, and the professionals who work with them.

In addition to the walk, there will be inflatables, games, and other activities for children. Community agencies and autism service providers will also be on hand to share information about resources available in our community. You may register as a team or as an individual walker. There is no registration fee, but donations are welcome. For more information or to register online visit www.burkhartcenter.org. For questions, contact Susan Voland at susan.voland@ttu.edu.

