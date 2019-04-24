Summer Youth Classes at the NRHC is a half-day camp for children who have completed grades 1-5. Classes will take place at the National Ranching Heritage Center June 10 – 14 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Registration is $75 for RHA members and $100 for non-members for the week and includes a camp t-shirt. To see class descriptions and register, visit http://ranchingheritage.org/syc/.



Registration is also open for Kids Ranch Camp! The NRHC is partnering with a non-profit organization called Kids on the Land to put on this three-day camp July 30, 31, & Aug. 1 for kids who have completed grades 3-5. Classes will begin at 8AM each day and adjourn at 4:30pm. Students will need to bring sack lunches. Students will participate in activities that simulate the work of entomologists, naturalists, and wildlife biologists. All activities are experiential and science-based. It will be a fun, learning experience. Learn more at http://ranchingheritage.org/ranchkids/

