As you may know,

advance registration for the Fall 2019 semester will be available soon. Texas Tech Student Business Services would like to help ensure you are prepared and have an easy registration process by reminding you to complete your Financial Responsibility Agreement (FRA). An updated FRA is required for every semester of enrollment during your time at TTU.

Typically, students review and sign the FRA during registration, however by completing the FRA now, you will be able to quickly access advance registration without any additional steps.

In order to complete the Fall 2019 FRA, please follow the instructions below:

1. Go to Raiderlink (http://raiderlink.ttu.edu)

2. Go to 'MyTech' tab.

3. Go to ‘Manage My Finances’.

4. Click on 'Student Business Services'.

5. Click on the 'Sign the Financial Responsibility Agreement' link.



6. Check the box 'I agree to pay all charges placed on my student account'.

7. Click on 'Submit Agreement'.

Please review the agreement and complete the electronic signature process as soon as possible

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Student Business Services by phone at 806 742-3272 by email at sbs@ttu.edu, or in person in the Student Financial Center in room 301 of West Hall. SBS phone and lobby hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Wreck 'Em Tech!!

Student Business Services