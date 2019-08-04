HDFS 6363-002 (CRN 37876)

Poverty has been linked to an array of individual, family, and societal problems including poor health, negative educational outcomes, crime and delinquency, and family dysfunction and instability. This graduate seminar will provide an overview of theories and research regarding the causes and consequences of poverty for individuals and families.

Topics to be covered include:

• Defining and measuring poverty

• The intergenerational transmission of poverty and socioeconomic status

• Theories regarding the causes of poverty

• Socioeconomic status, poverty and child/adolescent development

• Poverty and racial/ethnic stratification

• Socioeconomic status, poverty and individual and family functioning

• Neighborhoods, schools and poverty

For more information about this course please contact the instructor, Dr. Monica J. Martin at Monica.J.Martin@ttu.edu.