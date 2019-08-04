Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious options right at the REC Center leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy gourmet sandwiches, mouth-watering wraps, salads, cold drinks, Agua Frescas and much more all by the lazy river!



Sam’s Place Poolside Hours

Mon| 11 am to 5 pm

Tue | 11 am to 6 pm

Wed | 11 am to 5 pm

Thu | 11 am to 6 pm

Fri | 11 am to 6 pm

Sat | 10 am to 6 pm

Sun | Noon to 6 pm

* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours & maintenance schedule



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu

Posted:

4/8/2019



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/8/2019



Location:

Sam's Place Poolside at the REC Center leisure pool



