Sam's Place Poolside is Now Open
Sam’s Place Poolside is the coolest place on campus! They’re serving up fresh and delicious options right at the REC Center leisure pool. Stop by to enjoy gourmet sandwiches, mouth-watering wraps, salads, cold drinks, Agua Frescas and much more all by the lazy river!

Sam’s Place Poolside Hours
Mon| 11 am to 5 pm
Tue | 11 am to 6 pm
Wed | 11 am to 5 pm
Thu | 11 am to 6 pm
Fri | 11 am to 6 pm
Sat | 10 am to 6 pm
Sun | Noon to 6 pm
* Hours & Menus are subject to change due to pool hours & maintenance schedule

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu

Posted:
4/8/2019

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/8/2019
Location:

Location:
Sam's Place Poolside at the REC Center leisure pool

