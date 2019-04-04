TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Thin adults wanted for a research study

Heart Health Study

We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults

You may be eligible if you are,

· Healthy
· 19-45 years of age
· with normal weight (thin)


What do you have to do?

· 1 visit to the Department of Kinesiology, TTU
· Duration of the visit is about 45 minutes to 1 hour
· You will be asked to fill a questionnaire (about 20 minutes), and we will measure bone health, body composition, waist, hip and calf circumferences and grip strength

Participants who complete the study will receive $10.

Email or Call us to enroll

Email: Nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu

Phone: 806-834-6191

Principle investigator: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191

This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Posted:
4/4/2019

Originator:
Nadeeja Wijayatunga

Email:
nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


Categories