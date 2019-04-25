Texas Tech to Host Lubbock Lights

Texas Tech University will host the 5th annual Lubbock Lights, an evening celebrating the musical heritage of the South Plains region, at 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 25 in the Allen Theatre of the Student Union Building.

Packaging together a plethora of talent, songs, history, and love for the South Plains, Bob Livingston, Lloyd Maines, and Gary P. Nunn will come together on stage to perform at this year's Lubbock Lights. These music industry giants and legends have transcended musical genres for decades bringing together iconic sounds and unforgettable musical memories and moments. The event, sponsored by the Texas Tech Office of the President, features discussions and performances by these local and regional musical artists and gives attendees an inside look at the creative processes and inspirations that go into each artist's work.

$23 general admission www.selectaseatlubbock.com or www.lubbocklights.ttu.edu or 806-770-2000

Students - 1 free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East SUB Info Desk

Contact Jo Moore (806) 834-5261 for more information.







