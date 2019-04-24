Research Study-New Study Phase

Comfort During Moderate Exercise



· no overnight fast or blood draw

· morning, afternoon, evening appointments

· any day of the week



Attend ONE Appointment

Free body fat assessment

Total possible compensation $20

If you don't regularly exercise more than 150 minutes per week you may be eligible

Call to find our more (no obligation, brief screening)

Phone: 806-742-5194

Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

(Provide your name, phone number, and the best time to contact you)

What will I be asked to do if accepted?

• Complete screening questionnaires, have weight, body composition, blood pressure measured, a pain sensitivity test (minimal discomfort), answer questions about your enjoyment, comfort level and if you feel any pain before, during and after the session.

• You will be asked to participate in a moderate intensity physical activity session on an elliptical machine (from 0 to maximum 42 minutes - you stop when you decide to ).

Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences: Behavioral Medicine & Translational Research lab BMTR.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.