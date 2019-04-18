Inspired by the PBS special, “The Great American Read,” join OLLI members to discover (or rediscover!) some of the most meaningful books of our time as chosen by a national survey of America’s 100 best-loved novels. This semester, we have chosen one book to discuss each month and are hoping to continue this in the coming semesters.
· Thursday, April 18, 2019
· 2:00-3:30 p.m.
· Fee: FREE for OLLI members
· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
· Facilitator: OLLI Director Shelby Crews
If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.