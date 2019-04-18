TTU HomeTechAnnounce

“OLLI Book Club: ‘This Present Darkness’ by Frank E. Peretti” April 18

Inspired by the PBS special, “The Great American Read,” join OLLI members to discover (or rediscover!) some of the most meaningful books of our time as chosen by a national survey of America’s 100 best-loved novels. This semester, we have chosen one book to discuss each month and are hoping to continue this in the coming semesters.


· Thursday, April 18, 2019
· 2:00-3:30 p.m.
· Fee: FREE for OLLI members
· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
· Facilitator: OLLI Director Shelby Crews


If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

