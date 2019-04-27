Sign up for Texas Tech's spring Write-In! The Write-In will be held on Saturday, April 27th, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, in the University Writing Center.

The Write-In will provide you additional time and space to write with other students who are also serious about getting writing done. The University Writing Center will provide complimentary food and drinks to all participants. You need to bring your computer, any other materials you need, and most importantly, your personal commitment to working diligently and productively.

If you would like to register, please complete the registration form at https://forms.gle/xRy7Qn86UPKacFA79

If interest exceeds capacity, we may not be able to accommodate everyone who is interested.

If you are confirmed to participate, you must make the following commitments:

Arrive on time for your reservation and stay for the duration.

Turn off access to Facebook, online games, and other computer/online-based distractions during writing time.

Minimize distractions by phone by limiting texting and phone calls.

Contribute to a supportive writing community among fellow participants

The UWC is located in Rm. 175 (East Wing) of the English-Philosophy Building.