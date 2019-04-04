The Vascular Health Laboratory under director Dr. Arturo Figueroa is currently accepting applications from undergraduate students interested in volunteering to work in the laboratory. Applicants must be willing to work a minimum of 10 hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, be willing to work a minimum of 1 year and/or register for 3 credit hours (KIN 4000) per semester.

In the laboratory, assistance is needed with blood pressure recording and assistance with other vascular measures. Outside of the laboratory, assistance is needed with literature searches, data entry, and manuscript and/or abstract/poster presentations. Currently, the laboratory is working on two studies, one examining the effect of 8 week amino acid supplementation and resistance training, the other examining muscle function and vascular health in older adults.

Research assistants will be trained and mentored by Dr. Figueroa and graduate students in the labs. Exceptional undergraduate students will have the opportunity to present results at scientific meetings or through academic publications. Dr. Figueroa will also be willing to write a letter of recommendation for students based on work in the lab and performance pending successful completion of two semesters in the labs. We are looking for students who are interested in research, dependable and responsible.

Required Qualifications: GPA of 3.0 or higher, able to work 10 or more hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, work a minimum of 1 year and/or register for 3 credit hours (KIN 4000) per semester.

Preferred Qualifications: Students that have basic laboratory skills (e.g. blood pressure measurement and experience with data collection in a research setting) although students with a strong desire and passion to learn are welcome to apply. Students from all academic standings will be considered (as early as first year students through Senior standing). A start date of April 2019 is preferred, though beginning in June is also acceptable.

Interested applicants in volunteering should email their resume/CV to stephen.fischer@ttu.edu or arun.maharaj@ttu.edu.