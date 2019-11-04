Hurry! Today is the last day to purchase tickets!
Literary Lubbock
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Texas Tech University Press proudly presents an evening of dining and literary fellowship! Benefiting the Grover E. Murray Studies in the American Southwest, a book series published by Texas Tech University Press
Emcee -- Andy WIlkinson
Book Presentations
Jerod Foster and John Poch
Between Two Rivers: Photographs and Poems Between the Brazos and the Rio Grande
Lew Freedman
Baugh to Brady: The Evolution of the Forward Pass
T.J. Patterson and Shelia Patterson Harris
Equal Opportunity Hero: T.J. Patterson's Service to West Texas
Sarah Byrn Rickman
Finding Dorothy Scott: Letters of a WASP Pilot
Aliza Wong
The Texas Liberators: Veteran Narratives from World War II
Reception | Seated Dinner | Signing & Visting with Authors
Tickets $50 each
$1,000 Sponsorship tables