The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Wednesday, April 10. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

Client Roadmap and Updates

Server RoadMap and Security Features

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Q&A—Engage with Dell

Attendees will be entered to win a laptop provided by Dell.

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by April 8 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 11am—2pm

Location: TLPDC 151, TTU Library, 1st Floor

RSVP by April 8 to itevents@ttu.edu