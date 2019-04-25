Applications are now open for the May 2019 cohort of the Groundwork Program! The Groundwork Program is a 2 ½ day face-to-face program designed to help graduate students at Texas Tech University learn more about effective teaching in the college classroom, and will include workshops, discussions, and micro-teaching activities. Participants in Groundwork will be exposed to fundamentals of college teaching such as syllabus and learning outcome creation, classroom management, active learning, and other strategies for engaging students.

This Groundwork Program session is scheduled to take place May 22-24, 2019 at the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center, and is open to all Texas Tech Master’s students, Doctoral students, and Post-Docs who submit an application and are accepted for participation. A teaching appointment is NOT required, and current and former TEACH Program Fellows and past Groundwork participants are ineligible (although current TEACH applicants are welcome to apply). Space is limited to 40 participants.

Applications to participate in Groundwork are due by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019. The application is very simple and can be completed online. You can find a link to the application on the Groundwork Program website here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Graduate-Students/Programs/groundwork.php .

You can find more information about the application process and testimonials about the Groundwork Program on the website listed above. If you have any specific questions, you may contact the TLPDC by calling 742-0133, or contact Dr. Allison Boye (allison.p.boye@ttu.edu).