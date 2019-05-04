Our illustrious School of Music alumni have achieved national and international acclaim and are models for

the next generation of musicians who will follow in their footsteps. We invite you to join one of our most

celebrated alumni, international opera star and grammy winning Susan Graham, for a benefit concert at Dallas’s iconic Meyerson Symphony Center on April 5th, 2019.





Ms. Graham will perform a concert of her favorite selections, accompanied by the talented young players from our own Texas Tech’s University Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Philip Mann. Proceeds from this very special evening will launch Texas Tech’s new School of Music Building Fund.



Tickets and information about the event can be found at www.susangrahamdallas.com