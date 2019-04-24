The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance, with support from RISE, the SAAM Planning Committee, and Women's and Gender Studies, will be hosting Take Back the Night in Memorial Circle on April 24th from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. Join together with us as a community, stand in solidarity with survivors, and commit to the cause of ending sexual and domestic violence.





WHAT IS TAKE BACK THE NIGHT? Take Back the Night is a global effort to combat relationship, sexual, and domestic violence. Started in 1975 with the first march after the murder of Susan Alexander Speeth, Take Back the Night is chiefly about bringing an end to the culture of sexual violence and showing survivors of sexual violence that they are not alone and that we stand with them in solidarity. Each year, we march from Memorial Circle down Broadway, shouting chants to advocate about sexual assault and show support for survivors. Afterwards, we hold a candlelight vigil where survivors of all backgrounds are invited to share their stories and speak out, in a space where they are believed and affirmed.





HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED? To sign up to volunteer for Take Back The Night or for tabling, click To sign up to volunteer for Take Back The Night or for tabling, click here . Also, share the event page on Facebook here





WHO ARE WE? The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance is a student organization aimed at promoting gender equality, raising social awareness on topics such as rape culture and intersectional feminism, and providing education on a wide variety of feminist issues.





CONTACT: Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance

