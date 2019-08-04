Good with faces? Participate in an online survey looking at computerized facial models with variation in distance between the eyes to gauge how these differences affect your perception of beauty. The survey should only require a few minutes of your time. Thanks for your participation.

https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8v9DS0hmUlINILb

Participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win 1 of 4 $20 Amazon gift cards.









This study has been approved by the TTUHSC Institutional Review Board.