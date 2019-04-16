Wish Me Away - Film Screening/Discussion

"Wish Me Away" is part of the Queer Reels: Real Topics film series hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA and the Women's & Gender Studies Program at Texas Tech.



Location: Red Raider Lounge

Time: 7PM

FREE and open to the public!



Chely Wright: Wish Me Away is the story of Chely Wright, the first Nashville music star to come out as gay. Over three years, the filmmakers were given extraordinary access to Chely's struggle and her unfolding plan to come out publicly. Using interviews with Chely, her family, her pastor, and key players in the music world, alongside Chely's intimate private video diaries, the film goes deep into her back story as an established star and then forward as she steps into the national spotlight to reveal her secret.



Chronicling the aftermath in Nashville and within the LGBT community, the film reveals both the devastation of homophobia and the transformational power of living an authentic life.



This film is made possible by the Kanopy Streaming collection out of the Women's & Gender Studies Office.

4/11/2019



Tricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 4/16/2019



SUB Red Raider Lounge



