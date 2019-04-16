Please join us next Tues (Apr. 16) at 6:30PM, SUB-Llano Estacado Rm as PrideSTEM hosts a Research workshop, which will includes research STEM opportunities, research resources, and more info. This is open for anyone interested in furthering their STEM career goals through research.

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us

next Tues (Apr. 16)

or check us out on

TechConnect

or

Facebook

.