TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Astronight!
Astronight is our new monthly public outreach event. Come join the TTU Physics & Astronomy department for an evening of exploration and discovery! Astronight events happen rain or shine and feature: 

  • A short and accessible general-audiences talk by a TTU scientist or special guest.
  • Physics and astronomy activities for scientists of all ages.
  • Telescope Viewing (weather permitting).

Our March Astronight will feature a talk titled "The Explosive Universe: Stars That Go KABOOM!" by TTU Researcher Dr. Liliana Rivera Sandoval.

For more information about Astronight, including parking information, visit our web site at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/phas/Academics/Preston_Gott_Observatory/astronight.php or follow us on Twitter at @AstronomyTTU.
Posted:
4/12/2019

Originator:
Robert Morehead

Email:
robert.morehead@ttu.edu

Department:
Physics

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 4/12/2019

Location:
Science Building, Room 007, Texas Tech Campus.


Categories