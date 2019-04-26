|
Environmental Health & Safety is looking for a student worker to work up to 20 hours per week on various tasks for departmental operations. Must be self-motivated, enjoy independent work and be able to walk, stand, and lift up to 70 lbs.
- Open to undergraduate or graduate students
- Driving of University vehicles is required - you must have a valid driver's license and clean driving record
- Flexible scheduling of up to 20 hours per week
- Position continues through the summer
- $7-10 per hour
|Posted:
4/26/2019
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
