Earn up to $200 and Learn Body-Mind Training for Free

We are seeking college students to participate a National Institute of Health funded study, which seeks to understand brain mechanisms of reducing polysubstance use such as alcohol, tobacco or cannabis using a novel body-mind training.

You will be invited for visits at TTU campus to complete:

1. Questionnaires, interviews and urine sampling for qualifying the study

2. Ten sessions of training lasting about 60 minutes each

3. Two non-invasive brain imaging fMRI about 40 min each





The study is expected to take no more than 15 hours. Your participation is voluntary and your responses are completely confidential. Please contact to Gavin at gavin.ueland@ttu.edu or Jeff at jeffrey.cooke@ttu.edu

to participate while slots are still available.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University