We are looking for Mexican and Mexican American Students (first generation) to participate in a study about cultural identity and its relationship with cinema. Students will participate in a focus group for 2 hours in the University facilities. It is necessary previously watch the film Roma, by Alfonso Cuaron, available at Netflix. The discussion will be about their impressions of the film and Mexican culture.





Research participation is entirely confidential. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact doctoral student Gabriel Dominguez at gabriel.partida@ttu.edu.



