The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) recognizes and thanks all of the undergraduates who presented the results of all of their hard work during the 2019 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference. TrUE also extends our congratulations to the top 10 most exceptional presentations from the URC.
Top URC 2019 Presentations
1st Place Presentation – Alexander Ha
STAT3: Protein-Protein Interactions on the Ribosome
Mentor – AndreyKaramyshev
2nd Place Presentation – Christyn Harkins
Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery restores reward-related genes in the mesolimbic pathway in diet-induced obese mice
Mentor – Andrew Shin
3rd Place Presentation – Cecilia Smith
Conversion of imines to secondary amines using iron-catalysed hydrosilylation
Mentor - Michael Findlater
4th Place Presentation – Lexie Harlan
Delta-Tocotrienol and Tart Cherry Anthocyanin Reduces Inflammation in 3T3-L1 Adipocytes
Mentor – Naima Moustaid-Moussa
5th Place Presentation – Leni Varghese
Brain Activation in Maltreated Youth with Post Traumatic Stress Symptoms During an Emotion Word Processing Task
Mentor – Desiree Walisky
6th Place Presentation – Brianna Crosier
The Impact of Project-Based Learning on Student Interest in STEM through the Conservation of Sea Turtles
Mentor – Jerry Dwyer
7th Place Presentation – Kirtana George & Novin Abdi
Evaluating the Impact of the Television Show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood on Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Mentor – Wesley Dotson
8th Place Presentation – Betsaida Delgado
Men, Chronic Pain, and Prescription Pain Medication Use: The Role of Gender Role Beliefs
Mentor – Shinye Kim
9th Place Presentation – John Reed
Organo-Selenium Coated Textile Inhibits Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacterial Biofilm Formation
Mentor – Phat Tran
10th Place Presentation – William Little
An investigation of Pseudomonas aeruginosa cyan fluorescence with the MolecuLight i:X bacterial fluorescence imaging device
Mentor – Allie Smith
