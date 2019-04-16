This service learning designated course will be offered as a hybrid course during summer session II. The class will meet face to face on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am–12:30 pm as well as an online aspect. The course overview and objectives are listed below:

Course Description and Course Purpose

Designed for non-majors. This course focuses on the teaching-learning process in professional settings outside the traditional classroom. This course will include lecture, group discussion, as well as written assignments, and projects to provide opportunities for the application of FCS content.

Student Learning Outcomes

1. Evaluate social issues in relationship to the development of programs by Family and Consumer Sciences professionals.

2. Create a program addressing the differentiated needs of learners.

3. Analyze various needs that are identified in designing and managing educational programs.

4. Design and implement a program that addresses an issue relevant to the Family and Consumer Sciences profession.

5. Recognize the relevance of Family and Consumer Sciences in various professions.

Questions or want more information? Contact Kristie Storms via email at kristie.storms@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-4696