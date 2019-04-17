|
Participants need to:
· be at least 18 years old.
· be able to tolerate being in a virtual reality environment without feeling nauseous for five minutes.
· have normal or corrected-to-normal vision.
Participants have a chance to win a $100 amazon gift card (chances of winning ~1/60).
Send an email to francesco.donato@ttu.edu with further questions and/or to schedule an appointment. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
4/17/2019
Francesco Donato
francesco.donato@ttu.edu
