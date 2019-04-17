Rather than technical mastery, this course focuses on issues related to public policy and the relationship between economics, the environment, ethics, and inequality.





Students will learn about economic history, from understanding hunter-gatherer societies to the unique aspects of modern capitalism.





Geared towards non-majors, this survey class will examine how the environment, social ethics, and economic activity relate to and impact one another.





How can we prosper while caring for the environment and the poor? What should we do about wealth or income inequality? This self-contained class examines these issues in an accessible way.





What are the effects of globalization? What is the relationship between democracy and markets? AAEC 1301 delves into this questions in an accessible way.