The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple informational discussion on Wednesday, April 24. Apple representatives will highlight:





· Tips and Tools for:



· Mac Deployment



· Mac Management



· Highlights: Siri Developments



· Overview of Apple for Education





The TTU IT Division will provide refreshments, so please RSVP by April 22 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample snacks for all attendees. Event Details Date: Wednesday, April 24 Time: 2pm—4pm Location: English/Philosophy 001 RSVP by April 22 to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

4/22/2019



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 4/24/2019



Location:

English/Philosophy 001



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

IT Announcements

