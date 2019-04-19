Heart Health Study
We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults
You may be eligible if you are,
· Healthy
· 19-45 years of age
· with normal weight (thin)
What do you have to do?
· 1 visit to the Department of Kinesiology, TTU
· Duration of the visit is about 45 minutes to 1 hour
· You will be asked to fill a questionnaire (about 20 minutes), and we will measure bone health, body composition, waist, hip and calf circumferences and grip strength
Participants who complete the study will receive $10.
Email or Call us to enroll
Email: Nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu
Phone: 806-834-6191
Principle investigator: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191
This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.