The TTU IT Division provides IBM SPSS Statistics v.25 as a campus download, and virtualized SAS version 9.4 to students. Please carefully note the following instructions: SPSS: Downloading the software to your computer Navigate to the IT Technology Support site, and click on “Site Licensed Software,” or click here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/software/index.php.

Next select “IBM SPSS” from the list of software.

Click on the “SPSS Order Form for Students” option, and then login with your eRaider credentials.

An authorization code will be generated on this page that you will need to copy and have ready during installation.

You will then receive an immediate email with a link to download the software; the email will come from “Technology Support Licensing.” SAS: Accessing the virtualized software using Citrix If you do not have the Citrix receiver software installed on your system, please visit the askIT Article: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/portal/app/portlets/results/viewsolution.jsp?guest=0&solutionid=120515170755566

Start Citrix Receiver client, and log in using your eRaider user name and password

Click the “plus symbol” on the left hand side of the screen

Scroll down the list that appears, and select “SAS”

Double-click on the “SAS” icon to launch Please note that virtualized SPSS is still available via Citrix; you may use the SAS instructions above and select “SPSS” when the list of virtualized software appears. A special note of appreciation to the faculty who assisted the TTU IT Division with testing and deployment!



Should you experience any issues with SPSS or SAS, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

4/29/2019



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

