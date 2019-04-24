The People’s Republic of China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP and the largest economy by purchasing power parity. China is the second largest trade partners of the United States as of 2017. Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken first language in the world and is also one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government. Learning Chinese will improve your job prospects in the government and many businesses.

CHIN 3311 Business Chinese can help you cultivate Chinese language skills pertinent to the world of business, understand Chinese business culture, etiquette and manners, as well as compare the differences of Chinese and American business practices from the social-cultural perspective

Prerequisites: Successful completion of CHIN 1502 with a “C” or higher, have the equivalent language proficiency, or with instructor’s approval.

It meets the course requirements for both Chinese minor and major!

Meets 1 pm- 1:50 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.