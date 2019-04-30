Tech Women's Rugby club is looking for new members to kick off the fall season, come see if Rugby is right for you! Most members come to us with no experience and learn to love the sport! Members who love rugby have previously played sports like softball, basketball, wrestling, cheer. Anyone can play!





Tuesday, April 30th from 7 to 9pm we will be going over rules and drills to show off Rugby, come see if its the sport for you!





Location: Tech Rugby Fields (In front of the United supermarkets Basketball Arena and the Rec pool)