Starting Your Own Business

The following topics will be discussed

Session 1 Basics to start your own business Session 2 Marketing, Business Plan and Networking Session 3 Managing your Business Session 4 Accounting & Financing

WHEN: April 30th, May 2,7,& 9th COST: $50 WHERE: SBDC office 2579 s. Loop 289 TIME: 6 pm to 8pm

To register Please call Becky @ 806-745-3973 or go to: http://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/14704





Posted:

4/26/2019



Originator:

BECKY Castilleja



Email:

becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2019



Location:

2579 S LOOP 289



Categories

Small Business Development Center