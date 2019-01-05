TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Looking for a great ON-CAMPUS job?

A tutor serves as the encouraging figure a student needs to recognize his/her potential in achieving academic success.  Encouragement is incorporated in the individual tutoring a peer tutor provides a student who comes to the Learning Center seeking academic support. Through positive interaction and effective communication, a tutor is able to create an educational environment that inspires a student to develop autonomous learning strategies.

To apply, you must meet the following requirements:

-Currently enrolled at TTU as an Undergraduate, with at least one semester completed as TTU student
-Overall GPA of 3.25
-Must have taken the courses you would like to tutor in and earned a grade of at least "A"
-Must be able to communicate clearly
-Must be able to participate in required training sessions
-Junior/Senior level students preferred

Contact Patrick Bohn (patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu) for application and other details!
Posted:
5/1/2019

Originator:
Pat Bohn

Email:
patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


Categories