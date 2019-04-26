TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Healthy people of size wanted for a study- chance get a $20 Amazon gift card

Heart Health Study


We are doing a questionnaire-based study is to understand the beliefs and attitudes about heart health and life styles among adults

· You will be asked to fill an online questionnaire that will take about 20 minutes

You may be eligible if you are,

· Healthy
· 19-45 years of age
· with overweight or obesity

Participants who complete the questionnaire are eligible to enter a prize drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card.

Use this link to start https://ttuksm.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eFJLbTJSMxhEfk1


If you have questions, email or call us 

Phone: 806-834-6191


For more information: Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu, 806-734-6191


This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
4/26/2019

Originator:
Nadeeja Wijayatunga

Email:
nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


