We are seeking college students to participate in an online survey which seeks to understand the frequency and quantity of alcohol, tobacco, and illicit substance use (e.g. opiates, amphetamines, tranquilizers, cannabis, etc.) as it pertains to Texas Tech University students.







You will be invited to complete:



1. A brief survey (lasting no longer than 15 minutes)



2. A visit to the lab to receive compensation (lasting no longer than 3 minutes)









The study is expected to take no more than 20 minutes. Your participation is voluntary, and your responses are completely confidential.









Please contact to Quixia Wu at Quixia.Wu@ttu.edu or Gavin Ueland at gavin.ueland@ttu.edu to participate while slots are still available







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University

