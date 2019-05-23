The Innovation Hub at Research Park is seeking a self-motivated and disciplined operations assistant (Student Assistant) to join our Hub team and help manage daily operations throughout the academic year. This position begins immediately, is part time, and should average 20 hours per week. The position is anticipated to continue through the academic calendar year.



Responsibilities:

• Preform daily operation duties at the Innovation Hub at Research Park (The Hub) as assigned: i.e sorting tenant’s mail and packages, making coffee, submitting work orders, tracking/greeting guests, providing tours, taking inventory etc.

• Assist with the Hub’s Event Management Operations: i.e scheduling events, consulting with customers to determine event objectives and requirements, coordinate event signage, facilitate room set-up and break down, coordinate AV technology, coordinate parking, and other duties as assigned.

• Create/maintain the Hub LCD PowerPoint Presentations monthly.

• Coordinate with the Marketing Assistant to ensure all events are being advertised properly

• Assisting the Hub’s Manager in operational duties.

• Must be able to work 15-20 hours per week.

