Applications are now available online for the 2019 Texas Tech Alumni Association Excellence Grant. Individuals or departments wishing to apply can visit www.texastechalumni.org/excellencegrant. The submission process will be entirely online.
The due date for the Excellence Grant submission to the Alumni Association is May 31, 2019.
The amount of each grant is $10,000 and up to three will be awarded in 2019. The purpose of this grant is to assist faculty and/or staff in their efforts to:
- Improve access and/or support educational opportunities for Texas Tech University students.
- Develop collaborations that promote awareness of Texas Tech University and enhance its reputation in the community, the state and the nation.
- Encourage educational innovation.
- Support the Texas Tech University Strategic Plan and its Tier One efforts.
- Extend the mission of the Texas Tech Alumni Association to bear your banner.
For more information, please contact Chris Snead at chris.snead@ttu.edu or 806-834-3419.