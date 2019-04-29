Male cyclists often experience pain and health issues after riding for long periods of time, and can cause damage to their perineal (or scrotal) region. The Texas Tech Human Centric Design Research Lab is looking for participants to ride various bicycle saddles while their perineal stress is recorded. This will take 2-3 hours of your time, and involves riding a stationary bicycle and completing a survey about your experienced comfort on the saddles. Those who participate in this study will receive $50 for their time.

Participants must be anatomically male, and have been actively cycling for at least one year prior to this study. They must also supply their own bicycle and wear athletic clothing they normally would when cycling. This EXCLUDES padded shorts, as they impede the stress recordings. This study is fairly physically intensive (~1 hour of cycling), and designed for competitive cyclists. Please let us know if you have questions or concerns regarding your ability to participate.

If you are interested, please contact Elizabeth Jackson via email at elizabeth.jackson@ttu.edu or by phone at 832-643-5120









This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University