Do you have an eye for design and are familiar with Adobe Creative Cloud programs? Do your friends look to you on Facebook and Twitter for the latest trends, ideas, and online memes? The University Career Center is looking for someone like you!



The University Career Center is seeking a student intern for the Summer 2019 semester to join our marketing team. This intern will play a major role in our graphic design promotional campaigns. They will also have a chance to aid in our social media outreach and marketing strategies. This internship is a paid position and can also provide opportunities to help develop the intern’s job skills and portfolio.



Responsibilities will include (but are not limited to):

· Designing clear, engaging graphic communications for print and the web. Including: direct mail pieces, branded promotional items, website and social media graphics, GIFs, posters, flyers, and other marketing materials as needed

· Prepare posts with descriptions/captions for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other accounts to promote marketing efforts

· Assist with University Career Center events



An ideal intern will be experienced in Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, & Photoshop and/or other common design and layout applications. Photography and video editing experience is a plus and social media experience at a business level is preferred but not required. This is a great opportunity to experience a dynamic work environment and hours are dependent on your school schedule.



Interested applicants should contact Dominique Massey by phone at (806) 742-2210 or via email at Dominique.Massey@ttu.edu.