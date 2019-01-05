What do leadership and vulnerability have to do with each other?



Brene Brown says,



“I’ve spent twenty years studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, and I recently completed a seven-year study on brave leadership. Leadership is not about titles or the corner office. It’s about the willingness to step up, put yourself out there, and lean into courage. The world is desperate for braver leaders. It’s time for all of us to step up”



Brene Brown is a fellow Texan who writes on vulnerability and whole-hearted living. She has applied her research to leadership with Dare to Lead.



“The goal of Dare to Lead is to share everything we’ve learned about taking off the armor and showing up as leaders in a skills-based and actionable playbook. Here are a few of the big ideas that emerged from this research”:



* You cannot get to courage without rumbling with vulnerability. Embrace the Suck



* Self-awareness and self-love matter. Who we are is how we lead.



* Courage is contagious



Join us for Leadership Book Club. This curated event focuses on developing managers and supervisors on campus. This club creates space for leaders to discuss issues specific to the role (must be a supervisor to join).



The group will meet from 12:05-12:55pm in the TLPDC (First floor of the library) on these dates:



June 5th, June 19th, July 3rd, July 17th, July 31st



To sign up, email Stephanie.west@ttu.edu. Hurry, spots fill up for book club very quickly!