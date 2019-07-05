TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chance to win a $20 Amazon gift card!
Study Title: Drinking Like a “Macho Man” 

Description: The purpose of this study is to assess the relationship between depression and alcohol use considering gender and ethnicity. 

Eligible participants: Men currently enrolled in college between the ages of 18-25.

Reward: Chance to win one of ten $20 Amazon gift cards.!

The survey should take only 10-20 minutes to finish. 
Complete the short survey found in the link below to participate:

Contact mckenzie.cordell@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
5/7/2019

Mckenzie Cordell

mckenzie.cordell@ttu.edu

Psychological Sciences


