Paid Research Participants Needed:

The Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for an in-person study about exploratory behaviors that people perform to generate perceptual information. This is NOT a clinical study. It will NOT involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.

The study lasts for up to 1 hour and participants will receive $12.

Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and speak English fluently.

If you would like to participate in the study or receive more information, please email Dr. Keith S. Jones at keith.s.jones@ttu.edu. Questions or concerns can also be directed to Dr. Jones.

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.