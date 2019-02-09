|
If your college, department, or student organization has activities planned during Family Weekend or Family Days that you would like to see promoted on the Family Days schedule, please contact Morgan Brannon at morgan.brannon@ttu.edu or 806-834-5917. Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.
For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/family.php.
|Posted:
9/2/2019
Originator:
Morgan Brannon
Email:
morgan.brannon@ttu.edu
Department:
Parent Relations
