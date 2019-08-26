|
Remember the excitement of starting school when you were younger? Remember having your picture taken on the first day? Well now you can relive that excitement at college! The first day of the semester is coming and you don't want to miss the chance to get your picture taken.
When: Monday, August 26th
Time: 10:00am to 2:00pm
Where: Free Speech Area Gazebo
Event Information
