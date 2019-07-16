In December 2017, at our annual Year in Review, we launched the TTU Office of the CIO “Excellence in IT Innovation Award,” created to recognize TTU areas and departments outside of the central IT Division, that have demonstrated exemplar use of innovative technology. You may review past award recipients by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/awards.

For Fiscal Year 2019, we invite any Texas Tech University faculty or staff member to nominate an innovative, technology-based project, based on the following general criteria:

Project substantially completed by TTU faculty, staff, and/or student worker(s)

Majority of project implementation occurred during the nominating fiscal year

Project supports key institutional strategic priorities, and associated operations and business needs

Project provides tangible benefit to TTU and must involve innovative use of technology

Project use of innovation significantly improves service to faculty, staff, or students

Please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/infotech/awards/ to learn more or submit an eligible project—all nominations must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13. Our award selection process:

May 2019: Nominations Open

Mid-September 2019: Nominations Close

October-November 2019: Chief Information Officer will lead a review panel that will determine award recipient(s)

December 2019: Award recipient(s) announced at our Annual IT Division Year in Review event

We thank you in advance for your nominations and look forward to recognizing the outstanding and innovative use of technology by the TTU Community this year. Award Recipients will be announced at the TTU IT Division Year in Review event, event details to follow!

For questions regarding the nomination process, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.