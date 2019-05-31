Texas Tech faculty, staff and visiting scholars are invited to submit photos for the Office of International Affair’s new summer exhibit “Our TTU Family Abroad”. Whether traveling on university business or vacation, this exhibit will showcase the best images taken by our TTU family in foreign countries. Approximately 70 photographs will be selected for display and exhibited in the galleries of Texas Tech University's International Cultural Center from mid-June to mid-August, 2019.

Eligibility: Open to all Texas Tech Faculty, Staff and Visiting Scholars

Deadline: Photo submissions due – May 31, 2019

For more information about how to submit images for the exhibit, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2019/family-abroad-photography-exhibit-entries.php